Elaborate Shaun

London, a short walk from Bond Street: if you look for Shaun Leane, you’ll stand for accuracy at 18 Woodstock Street. He began to learn the craft when he was 15 in the laboratories of London’s goldsmiths: while his peers were playing football, he learned the art of jewelry, as an apprentice. It was his way: now the brand Shaun Leane invents, proposes and sells prized pieces and, above all, originals. But not outlandish. Shaun Lee is also known for another reason: over the years he has designed sculptural pieces created for Alexander McQueen, highly appreciated during fashion shows.



Shaun says: “We can not look to the future without looking at the past.” Although her jewelry are available to be purchased online, any case, each model are produced only small amounts. Also because it is often not easy to find on the market the necessary elements, such as natural pink pearls, tourmalines or particularly exciting. Prices of jewelry ranging from a few hundred pounds up to 8-10,000. But the ring with two diamonds pear cut 8 carats, set in white gold, with a particularly elaborate design, costs more than 20,000 pounds. Alessia Mongrando

















