Elaborate Shaun

Light jewels, with a curious contrast between art nouveau and minimalism, in full London: here is the work of Shaun Leane ♦

London, a short walk from Bond Street: if you look for Shaun Leane, you’ll stand for accuracy at 18 Woodstock Street. He began to learn the craft when he was 15 in the laboratories of London’s goldsmiths: while his peers were playing football, he learned the art of jewelry, as an apprentice. It was his way: now the brand Shaun Leane invents, proposes and sells prized pieces and, above all, originals. But not outlandish. Shaun Lee is also known for another reason: over the years he has designed sculptural pieces created for Alexander McQueen, highly appreciated during fashion shows.

Quill Cuff, bracciale in vermeil
Shaun says: “We can not look to the future without looking at the past.” Although her jewelry are available to be purchased online, any case, each model are produced only small amounts. Also because it is often not easy to find on the market the necessary elements, such as natural pink pearls, tourmalines or particularly exciting. Prices of jewelry ranging from a few hundred pounds up to 8-10,000. But the ring with two diamonds pear cut 8 carats, set in white gold, with a particularly elaborate design, costs more than 20,000 pounds. Alessia Mongrando
Anello in oro bianco con diamanti bianchi e neri
Bracciale in oro bianco
Choker con diamanti bianchi e neri
Collana girocollo con diamanti bianchi e neri
Collana Quill vermeil
Shaun Lee (da Facebook)
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
Argento e diamanti, anello a ramo di ciliegio. Prezzo: 595 sterline
Anello che si piega per nocca e falange. Prezzo: 350 sterline
Bracciale in oro rosa vermeil e spinello nero. Prezzo: 1250 sterline
Orecchini in oro rosa vermeil e diamanti. Prezzo 1250 sterline
