







A jeweler who represents the tenth generation of a family devoted to gems and jewels. It is Krishna Choudhary, an Indian moved to London, who has a very long history behind him. The high jewelery of his brand, Santi, is now the subject of an exhibition-sale organized by the London auction house Phillips. The exhibition, from 19 to 23 September at Phillips’s Berkeley Square galleries, is organized with the assistance of Vivienne Becker, a jewelery historian who has become a sort of hallmark. The exhibition presents the creations of Saints, but also jewels and historical objects from the Mughal era. The roots of Krishna Choudhary, in fact, go back to Rajasthan.



Through this exhibition I hope to honor my legacy and share with visitors some of the magic that fuels my contemporary works. From historical gemstones of extraordinary beauty or Mughal motifs seen in Indian art, architecture and jewelry, all of these serve as inspiration for my contemporary jewelry, within which I try to marry the rarest gems and the most beautiful and exquisite crafts available today.

Krishna Choudhary

The Choudhary family was active as bankers and jewelers in 1727, at the founding of the new city of Jaipur by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, the ruler of Amer in western India, who settled in the city of Jaipur in the 18th century. The maharaja invited the best craftsmen and craftsmen from all over India. Jaipur, where the Choudhary Haveli (the family palace) is located, is a center still famous today for jewelry and gem cutting. The exhibition and sale includes about forty jewels made in the last four years, some of which were created specifically for this occasion.











