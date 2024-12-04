PdPaola debuts in the United States with the opening of its first store in New York. With the recent appointment of Jason McNary as CEO for its operations in the United States, PdPaola strengthens its international expansion strategy. The opening in New York marks the beginning of PdPaola’s growth plan to consolidate its presence in the American market.



The entry into the United States represents a significant step in our brand’s international strategy, as the American market undoubtedly drives global demand for fashion and luxury. For PdPaola, it is one of the markets where we see strong growth potential in the medium and long term. This location will strengthen PdPaola’s international narrative, creating a closer connection between our brand identity and the US market.

Humbert Sasplugas, Co-founder and CEO of PdPaola



The store is located in the West Village area of ​​the city and has a surface area of ​​155 square meters. The store will showcase the latest novelties and the most emblematic collections such as The Icons and the high jewellery line, made of 18K gold and laboratory diamonds.

