Otto Jewels, positive laboratory











The Otto Jewels creative laboratory, jewels combined with an ethical lifestyle

His name is Otto Jewels, although the team consists of five people and the Maison was founded in 2013 by only one: Beppe Callegari. In Padua the story of a passion began, so much so that the collection that debuted was called Primo cuore: a jewel born from a personal experience and that has become a collection.



But to call it Maison is perhaps wrong: those who work at Otto Jewels prefer to call it “a creative laboratory that promotes ethics, positivity and craftsmanship, whose goal is to inspire a lifestyle in which well-being and sharing are at the center”.

Beppe Callegari, with his brother Andrea, represents the third generation of a family of jewelers. Each jewel of Otto Jewels is made of 925 silver, 9kt gold and 18kt, sometimes with natural stones like diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires, selected and coming from sustainable supply chains. Otto Jewels is present in Italy, France, Austria, Spain and Germany.