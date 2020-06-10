A Quid in jewelry











Quid: in Latin is an indefinite pronoun that means “one, someone, something.” In the case of jewelery means, however, galvanic technique. Quid, in fact, is a bell, founded by Cristiano and Barbara Oppo, two brothers from Campania, which for more than ten years have worked for a large multinational European as distributors in Italy of the Russians diamonds. And they have created Quid, specializing in the use of galvanic system, which allows to cover the jewelry with a thin film of gold, silver or other metals. A technique widely used in the lines of affordable jewelry, as is the case of Quid.



It’s cute also record the history of the brand, as is told by the founders: “After years of activity in the luxury sector, Cristiano and Barbara decided to launch their own line of unique jewelry that makes customizing its core business. The diamond has always been a symbol of luxury and the best gift to do to ask the hand of a beloved. But one time, Cristiano decided to give a diamond ring to his girlfriend. But, he gave her the diamonds which he sold and marketed, and his gesture was considered trivial and devoid of customization.” And here the idea of ​​inventing «a quid» to enter the world of jewelry.















