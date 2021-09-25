









Until a few years ago, buying jewelry costing thousands of dollars online was just a fantasy. Today it is reality, as evidenced by the sale of Christie’s September Jewels Online, which reached a total of 3.2 million dollars with a total budget of 140% above the lowest starting estimate and with 91% of the lots awarded. The sale saw global participation with registered bidders from 32 Oaesi and attracted 20% of first-time subscribers.



Leading the sale were white diamonds offered without reserve, including a 5.03-carat Harry Winston diamond ring, which sold for $ 175,000, and 3.13-carat and 3.01-carat diamond stud earrings, which had made $ 137,500.



The sale also achieved excellent results for jewels with sapphires, the birthstone for the month of September. A 12.32-carat sapphire and diamond ring sold for $ 106,250, a diamond, sapphire and emerald ring for 50,000, sapphire and diamond earrings sold for 30,000, and a retro gold and sapphire bracelet for $ 20,000.