









Beautiful things do not go away. And the things you like are renewed over time. Years ago Roberto Coin launched the Princess Flower collection, which met with widespread approval. The collection, therefore, was cultivated as a plant that ripens fruit every year. In fact, also for the 2021-2022 season, the Venetian Maison presents new pieces from the collection. But these are not just small variations on the theme, because completely new elements have also been introduced. However, the creative style that characterizes the Princess line remains unchanged, including the Princess Flower variant, which consists of the characteristic processing of the twisted thread, a tradition of ancient Venetian goldsmiths, used here as a three-dimensional frame surrounding the icon of the flower.



The collection is always inspired by the floral decorations of the Venetian palaces. The small decorative flower designed in Princess jewels is reworked to become the protagonist of the collection. The corolla is revealed in all its shades made of gold and precious stones. The production process of Princess Flower involves a work of perfect balance between the technology that develops the entire internal structure of the jewel and the hands of the craftsmen who assemble flower by flower and decorate its petals, which feature a pavé of diamonds, or surfaces made with malachite, onyx, mother of pearl.