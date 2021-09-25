









Denmark is a state located in Texas. Of course this is not the case according to the geographical map, but it is with regard to at least some of the design products, which are one of the characteristics of the Scandinavian country. The magic is explained by the fact that Skagen Denmark, a brand named after a peninsula in Jutland and the northernmost city in Denmark, was bought a decade ago by the Texas-based Fossil group. Skagen’s jewelry (and watches), therefore, are designed in New York, Lake Tahoe and Reno, Nevada, while Skagen Designs’ operations are overseen in Richardson, near Dallas, Texas.



But the jewels, all affordable, have not lost their original style, characterized by a simple design. As in the case of the proposals for the autumn / winter 2021 season. The Agnethe line is made of rose gold-colored steel with painted mother of pearl and includes bracelets, earrings, necklace. Bijoux to wear every day without thinking too much about it.