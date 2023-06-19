One Thousand and One Nights with Noudar

The Perfumes of the One Thousand and One Nights in the Noudar Jewels collections ♦

The perception of uses and customs associated with the Arab world is conditioned by the chronicle and, sometime, preconceptions. In fact, the world, even the Arabic one, is not all the same thing. As you can see with the Noudar Jewels brand, the word derives from the ancient Arabic word meaning gold. Images from the Noudar catalog are enough to display a different image of the woman from what she usually circulates. You can see the pictures on this page.

To found the Maison, of which he is a designer, is Noor Al Fardan. As you can easily predict, jewels combine the curls and oriental volutes, with a luxury that also wants to be appreciated in the West. In short, the heritage of Arabic and Islamic culture, in particular of Oman’s traditional patterns, reminiscent of mosaics and drawings at henna, along with much simpler and more sober jewels, in classic yellow or pink gold, along with diamonds or emeralds . Imagine them in the famous cave of Aladino in One Thousand and One Nights.