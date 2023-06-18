If the ring is rainbow

Jewelers offering marriage rings for people of the same sex are on the rise. And men prefer rings made in … ♦

Do you remember Tiffany’s same sex ring campaign ? It’s been all over the newspapers, often with appreciative headlines and even with a hint of cynicism: a step forward for marriage rights or a step forward for sales? In fact, the advertisment has not only expanded this market segment, but actually has identified a new trend: the engagement ring from man to man or woman to woman. Of course, this is a niche, but is growing: for example, legalising gay marriage, in England, Scotland and Wales in 2014, has increased the demand for wedding bands.

And, in fact, if once sales are focused on informal rings as a symbol of a private commitment, now there is a shift to something more institutional, a choice more considered and custom made. Men are looking for something less flashy, but not necessarily less precious: diamonds, pink gold palladium and titanium are at the top of the charts. Customization is the key to win the English customers, who are also interested in the finish, which is polished, matt or brushed finish is not important, but they want to contribute to the design ring. Which brings greater creativity, although jewelers facing so much talent always give the same advice: because it’s supposed to last several years the band should follow personal taste rather than the latest trend.

In a female marriage, for now, a trend closer to faith seems to prevail, to the classic wedding ring, a gold circle that symbolizes the union between two people. Even with small variations, for example, with a small diamond set inside the metal band. But, essentially, women seem to prefer more sobriety. It is also an aesthetic question: men have on average larger hands and, therefore, even the rings are larger and are more visible.



Although same-sex marriages are now permitted in a large number of countries, it does not seem that a common formula has been codified regarding the jewels to wear, starting with rings. At the moment, in short, a simple transposition of the characteristics for wedding rings used by heterosexual couples prevails. It’s the tradition. But it is said that in the near future the rings may take on a different appearance: it is a universe that is still unexplored.