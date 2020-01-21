Nomination opens a single-brand store in Shanghai











The modular bracelet by Nomination conquers Shanghai with a single brand inside the The Mixc luxury mall. The new store is added to the one that has been active for some time in Haikou and marks a progression in the retail development of the Made in Italy brand in China. The Tuscan company, in fact, focuses on widespread distribution also on an international level. With the Shanghai store, there are more than a hundred Nomination boutiques in the world, in addition to the 5,000 multibrands worldwide.



The concept of the new Nomination store focuses on the mix between white surfaces and glass cases, deliberately minimalist to enhance the character of the jewelry collections. The Shanghai brand shows all the brand’s proposals, with ample space reserved for the iconic Composable bracelet and the concept emblem of the brand signed by Giovanni Bianco: #unoameunoate.















