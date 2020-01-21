The proposals for Valentine’s Day by OpsObjects











The proposals of OpsObjects, brand for very young people of the Diffusione Orologi group, which belongs to the Giglio family, for Valentine’s Day concern the Bold Lovely and Lovefool collections. They are simple bijoux, dedicated to those who want to make a gift without spending too much, but who are in fashion. In this case, four letters form the word Love on the bracelets and silver necklaces. A classic.



Alongside the jewelry, OpsObjects offers the Bold Lovely watch collection: in this case the letters that make up the word Love decorate a watch, replacing the hour markers. The strap is in Milan mesh or in Saffiano faux leather. Prices: the chain bracelet in polished steel personalized with spheres and Love writing costs 25 euros, the necklace 35 euros. The watch with a 32mm metal case and a red faux leather strap, the dial with the inscription Love 48 euros, the one with the Milan steel mesh strap 64 euros.















