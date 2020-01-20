Diamonds shine on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards











Among the most anticipated awards in Hollywood are the Screen Actors Guild Awards (also called SAG Awards). These are prizes awarded by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists for performers of particularly successful films or television productions. A bit like the Oscars, the winners are given a statuette: a naked male figure holding two masks, which represent comedy and tragedy. If you want to know, they are rather heavy statuettes: over 5.4 kilograms of bronze.



Although some activity in the gym is necessary before hold on hands the metal statue, there are many actresses willing to face fatigue. And to parade, bejeweled, on the red carpet. here are some of those who participated in the 26th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards.



Jennifer Lopez, wore jewelry for over 9 million dollars signed Harry Winston, In particular, the cascade necklace with diamonds, for a total of 73.55 carats, mounted in platinum, dangling earrings Diamond Line, 13.77 carats, mounted in platinum, a bracelet of round brilliant diamonds, pear and marquise cut, 59.27 carats, set in platinum, a bracelet with cluster diamonds, 35.42 carats, set in platinum, a cushion cut diamond ring, 15.99 carats, mounted in platinum and a lotus cluster diamond ring, 1.26 carats, set in platinum. Basically she wass a walking treasure.



Signed by Harry Winston also the look of Reese Witherspoon, with earrings with emerald cut diamonds, 6.32 carats, mounted in platinum, Diamond Links bracelet, 6.78 carats, set in platinum, ring with crossed diamond, 1.67 carats, set in platinum and River Diamond ring, 2.58 carat, always set in platinum.



Under the banner of the American jeweler also Jennifer Garner, with over 80 carats of Harry Winston diamonds, including a vintage bracelet with diamonds from 1959, Diamond Line earrings, 13.33 carats, mounted in platinum, vintage bracelet with diamonds from 1959, 57, 30 carat, set in platinum, radiant cut Diamond Rock strap, 6.30 carat, set in platinum, band ring with princess cut diamond, 2.49 carat, set in platinum, band ring with brilliant cut diamonds and baguette, 2 , 1 carat, set in platinum.



Finally, with Harry Winston also Lili Reinhart, with cluster earrings with diamonds, 4.34 carats, mounted in platinum, sparkling cluster ring with diamonds, 2.34 carats, set in platinum and twin ring with sunflower diamond, 3.56 carats, set in platinum.



The other great team of actors was that of Tiffany & Co., with Charlize Theron, nominated as lead actress and actresses Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz. Charlize Theron, for example, wore more than 11 carat Tiffany diamond earrings paired with diamond bracelets and rings, along with a diamond bracelet from Tiffany & Co.’s Tiffany Victoria collection Laura Dern, winner of the Marriage Story film chose earrings from the Tiffany City HardWear collection and rings from the Tiffany T collection by Tiffany & Co. Zoë Kravitz wore Tiffany & Co. pearl earrings to complete her sophisticated look.















