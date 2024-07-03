The 2024 annual report of the Responsible Jewelery Council (RJC), a standards organization for the global jewelery and watchmaking industry, is entitled The Artisans of Change: Crafting Our Future Together. The association has now grown from 14 founding members to 1,828 members worldwide by year-end 2023, in 71 countries.

It’s an exciting time to be part of the RJC, contributing to the progress of both industry and society, whilst understanding our impact on the planet. Only through collaboration and cohesion can we ensure a strong future for the companies and communities that are part of this journey. Thank you to all of you who go beyond compliance to strive for a better world.

Melanie Grant, executive director



2023-2024 was also the first year that Melanie Grant served as executive director. The focus of the organization is the definition of recycled materials within the Chain of Custody (Coc) standard, and a key element of this is the definition of recycled gold, and LGD standards are coming, London Good bars Deliveries that meet certain characteristics defined by the London Bullion Market Association. In early 2024 the RJC elected a new president, Dave Meleski.