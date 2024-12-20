Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, a professional princess and fashion designer, is already known beyond the borders of her country, Thailand. Now the noble designer has decided to expand her scope thanks to an agreement between her brand, Sirivannavarim, and Beauty Gems, one of the leading Thai jewellery houses. Bangkok has long been one of the world’s jewellery capitals. The result is Amour Éternel, a collection of 62 pieces offered in a limited edition, made by Beauty Gems. The jewels are inspired by the beauty of nature, with a special focus on local Thai flowers, and enriched by the stylistic codes of the Sirivannavari brand.



Amour Éternel speaks of love in all its forms: affection, care and inspiration, and extends the vision presented in the 2023 collection, Heirlooms of Elegance

Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya



Crafted with colored gemstones and white diamonds, the collection features a particular attention to detail. Each jewel stands out for its balance between aesthetics and comfort. The collection takes inspiration from the Princess’ Garden, a garden with exotic flora and fauna, and integrates distinctive symbols of the brand. Among these stand out the horseshoe and the star, representing luck and hope, the horsebit, a tribute to the princess’ love for horse riding, and the iconic signature S. The initial of Sirivannavari.

