On the snow with Nach’s bijoux

A ring to wear at Christmas, or in the mountains? Here is an idea: Nach’s bijoux (also available online), a French company based in Toulouse, which offers porcelain jewelry. The story of Nach is linked to that of a family: a world leader in porcelain miniatures with animal figures for almost 30 years, Christian Koch passed his passion to his two daughters. The new collection is called Artic and has as its theme the cold winter, between penguins and snow foxes.

Each piece is still made entirely by hand, from porcelain production, to painting, to final assembly. All jewels are signed and registered. It is the only brand in the world that offers a similar level of quality. Along with porcelain, other materials are also used, gold plated brass, leather, rope, feathers. The result is a series of jewels with animal or fruit figures. With this technique rings are made, but also earrings, brooches, bracelets and necklaces.