Bracciale in porcellana, cubic zirconia, ottone placcato oro
Bracciale in porcellana, cubic zirconia, ottone placcato oro

On the snow with Nach’s bijoux

A ring to wear at Christmas, or in the mountains? Here is an idea: Nach’s bijoux (also available online), a French company based in Toulouse, which offers porcelain jewelry. The story of Nach is linked to that of a family: a world leader in porcelain miniatures with animal figures for almost 30 years, Christian Koch passed his passion to his two daughters. The new collection is called Artic and has as its theme the cold winter, between penguins and snow foxes.

Orecchini in porcellana, cubic zirconia, ottone placcato oro
Porcelain earrings, cubic zirconia, gold plated brass

Each piece is still made entirely by hand, from porcelain production, to painting, to final assembly. All jewels are signed and registered. It is the only brand in the world that offers a similar level of quality. Along with porcelain, other materials are also used, gold plated brass, leather, rope, feathers. The result is a series of jewels with animal or fruit figures. With this technique rings are made, but also earrings, brooches, bracelets and necklaces.

Anello con leopardo in porcellana e ottone placcato oro
Leopard ring in porcelain and gold-plated brass
Bracciale con coccinella e fiore
Ladybug and flower bracelet
Anello con cerbiatto
Deer ring

Bracciale con cerbiatto e fiore

Anello con leopardo
Leopard ring in porcelain
Bracciale con volpe e foglia
Fox and leaf bracelet
Orecchini gatto
Porcelain cat earrings

Collana con pendente in madreperla grigia
Bracciale Le Visage de l’Eclipse, parte superiore
