The Florentine brand’s new collection focuses on the alternation of dazzling diamonds and the nuances of gold.

Every woman is divine. So why not dedicate a collection to her? Florentine brand Cammilli has done just that with Divina, a reinterpretation of great jewelry classics like the Tennis and Eternity rings through the Maison’s artistic language. The Divina collection alternates pear-cut diamonds with Cammilli’s iconic 18-karat gold drops, embellished with the Aetherna satin finish on the inside and polished edges that outline their silhouette.



In this dialogue of precious elements, the sculpted surfaces and luminous contrasts create an elegant play of light and shadow that evokes the sparkle of moving water. Each creation reflects the brand’s sculptural and contemporary approach, transforming a traditional jewelry form into a work of design with timeless appeal. Available in the 0.20 carat diamond variant or, for an even more luminous effect, in the 0.30 carat version.

