A couple of years ago Marco Bicego launched his high jewelry line. With the gift of synthesis he called it Alta. The collection is, in reality, an evolution of the style of the Maison and, at the same time, the proposal of jewels that are linked to the most famous lines of the Venetian brand, but in a more luxurious key. But not only that, because among the proposals there are also unique pieces with a decidedly new design. After some time the designer has renewed his proposal of high jewelry with unique pieces that use gold, diamonds and colored stones, such as beryls and tourmalines. Some examples are those presented at the 2025 edition of Jewellery Geneva.



The ring with a heptagonal perimeter, gioè a polygon with seven sides, with a large dark pink tourmaline in the center is an unusual shape not only for Marco Bicego, but more generally for the world of jewelry. Another innovative proposal is the necklace with a mix of almost raw beryls of different shades mounted in prongs and interspersed with small diamonds. And a similar scheme, but with tourmalines with a more regular cut was used for a necklace that alternates gems of different colors with rose-cut diamonds.





