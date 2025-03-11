A new communication campaign for the Marco Bicego brand. The initiative coincides with the 25th birthday of the Venetian Maison founded by Marco Bicego, which has now found space in many foreign markets: the jewels are distributed in more than 50 countries worldwide. At the center of the advertising campaign is the Brazilian top model Isabeli Fontana, in the images of fashion photographer Cass Bird. In the background is the Basilica Palladiana in Vicenza, a work of Renaissance architecture designed by Andrea Palladio, chosen to underline the brand’s connection with the Veneto region. In the images, the model wears jewels from various Marco Bicego collections: Marrakech, Masai, Lunaria, Africa, along with high jewelry creations.

The new campaign celebrates personal style and the excellence of Italian craftsmanship. It was a privilege to be able to set the project in the Basilica Palladiana, a true architectural jewel that enchants with its majestic and extraordinary beauty. Over the past 25 years, our jewelry has evolved, but has always maintained a strong distinctive identity. Having Isabeli Fontana as the face of the campaign was an exciting moment: she represents the ideal woman I imagine wearing my creations and perfectly embodies our brand philosophy. She is a woman who wears jewelry naturally, radiating energy, wonder and harmony, a perfect reflection of our brand identity.

Marco Bicego



In addition to the Italian flagship stores in Venice and Verona and the boutiques in Paris, Baden-Baden, Budapest, Athens, Mykonos, Crete, New York, Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing, Marco Bicego creations are also available in the most prestigious multi-brand retailers and department stores around the world.

