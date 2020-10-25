alta gioielleria, ANELLI, bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — October 25, 2020 at 5:00 am

Nature according to Chopard




Chopard and the Cannes Film Festival have been officially engaged since 1998: not only is the Swiss Maison a sponsor of the event that takes place in May, but also realizes the award given to the winners, which has the shape of a palm tree in gold (ethical ), but Cannes is also associated with a high jewelery collection every year. After the preview and presentation that took place in conjunction with the festival, in May, the complete collection arrived with close-up images of the jewels.

Spilla in oro giallo e rosa con diamanti champagne, brown, zaffiri orange
2020 is the fourteenth Cannes-related Red Carpet Collection presented by Chopard’s co-president and artistic director, Caroline Scheufele. The collection is quite large: 73 pieces. The theme is a classic of jewelry, perhaps the one that accompanies most bracelets, necklaces and rings since women started wearing them: nature. Obviously there is the imagination of the designers to make a collection original: in the Chopard jewelry series, clovers and polar bears, orchids and pandas, owls and eagles, killer whales and seals are represented, as well as flowers with a name that is not immediately identifiable. Precious stones in the most surprising combinations, gold, but also titanium, combined with excellent craftsmanship are the ingredients of the collection.
Anello in oro bianco etico 18 arati, diamanti taglio brillante, diamanti fancy, e topazi taglio cabochon
Collana in oro bianco, titanio, tormaline, zaffiri, tsavoriti, smeraldi, diamanti, pietra di luna
Orecchini Gingko in oro rosa etico 18 carati e titanio, con smeraldi a forma di pera , zaffiri gialli taglio brillante e tsavoriti
Orecchini Orchidee in titanio con zaffiro, tsavorite, opali neri a taglio cabochon
Orecchini in titanio e zaffiri blu
Alta orologeria: bracciale Gufo in oro bianco etico 18 carati, con diamanti taglio brillante e trapezio, zaffiri multicolori taglio trapezio
Pendente della Red Carpet Collection 2020 con topazi, zaffiri, diamanti
