Nature according to Chopard











Chopard and the Cannes Film Festival have been officially engaged since 1998: not only is the Swiss Maison a sponsor of the event that takes place in May, but also realizes the award given to the winners, which has the shape of a palm tree in gold (ethical ), but Cannes is also associated with a high jewelery collection every year. After the preview and presentation that took place in conjunction with the festival, in May, the complete collection arrived with close-up images of the jewels.



2020 is the fourteenth Cannes-related Red Carpet Collection presented by Chopard’s co-president and artistic director, Caroline Scheufele. The collection is quite large: 73 pieces. The theme is a classic of jewelry, perhaps the one that accompanies most bracelets, necklaces and rings since women started wearing them: nature. Obviously there is the imagination of the designers to make a collection original: in the Chopard jewelry series, clovers and polar bears, orchids and pandas, owls and eagles, killer whales and seals are represented, as well as flowers with a name that is not immediately identifiable. Precious stones in the most surprising combinations, gold, but also titanium, combined with excellent craftsmanship are the ingredients of the collection.

















