The Venetian Maison launches a new collection combining 18-karat gold, gemstones, and interchangeable leather straps.

A new collection from Nanis. The jewelry line created by founder Laura Bicego is called Duo and marks a new chapter in the brand’s history. The collection combines 18-karat gold and leather, with modular and transformable pieces. The idea is that they are unisex, as the name suggests. The collection’s design remains faithful to the Nanis spirit, recognizable in the Boule, the Maison’s symbol. In the new jewelry line, the elongated sphere is no longer just an ornamental detail, but also a clasp and a technical heart: inside it houses a patented and invisible mechanism that allows, with a light pressure, the strap to be removed, adjusted, or replaced.



The Duo collection consists of bracelets, rings, and necklaces, with Boules in polished yellow or rose gold and leather straps available in three shades: black, fondant, and earth, all in two sizes. Each shade corresponds to two stone variants: one with onyx, turquoise, or malachite, and one with pavé, available in a range of colors from tsavorite and green sapphires to black, gray, and ice diamonds, and blue topaz.



The necklaces also feature a clasp designed not only to adjust or replace the strap, but also to accommodate multiple elements and create personalized stacking. Each component is equipped with an anti-rotation clutch system, which holds it in place and allows for dynamic compositions: central, distributed, asymmetrical, or in motion, depending on the wearer’s style.

Duo is pure freedom. It’s a piece of jewelry that adapts, changes, and responds to the wearer. For me, it was essential to create something that didn’t impose an identity, but rather allowed it to emerge. Duo doesn’t belong to a specific gender or aesthetic: it belongs to the person. It’s a living piece of jewelry that stays true to us while opening new paths.

Laura Bicego



The collection extends beyond traditional jewelry with an ebony and gold key ring, built around the same technical principle. To insert your keys, simply rotate the Boule slightly, slide the strap through the ebony body, and close the gold element. A simple gesture that encapsulates the collection’s philosophy: freedom, modularity, and autonomy.

