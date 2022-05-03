









Messika on the red carpet of the Met Gala with three stars: Vanessa Hudgens, Dakota Johnson and Sara Sampaio. The Met Gala took place in the name of the glamorous golded dress code, chosen by the director of Vogue, Anna Wintour, for the most coveted event of the year in New York. Vanessa Hudgens, American actress and singer, chose a transparent black Moschino dress, enriched with the Messika High Jewelry Desert Bloom long earrings, the Messika by Kate Moss Exotic Charm bracelet, combined with a selection of diamond rings, from the Miss Milla collections , Exotic Charm, Diamond Catcher and My Twin.



Dakota Johnson, on the other hand, presented herself by Gucci, with Messika jewels by Kate Moss High Jewelry. To complete her look, the American actress wore the Liberated Spirit bracelet and ring. Sara Sampaio, model, on the red carpet of the Met appeared with a Messika High Jewelry Dancing on Air single hoop earring, combined with Messika By Kate Moss Bohemian Chic and Independent Icon bracelets, and a selection of rings from the Magnetic Love, Released Sun, Glam collections ‘Azone and My Twin.



