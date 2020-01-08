Manuel Bouvier’s past present











Do you like antique jewelry, but would you like them without flaws? Manuel Bouvier will take care of it. You can find it in the Swiss capital of jewelry, Geneva. Experience has accumulated a lot: he began his career working for Cartier in the High Jewelery department, and later for the Cartier Museum. He learned all about the golden age of jewelry, and also developed the pleasure of creating, also thanks to the collaboration with Marina Bulgari.



Present technique and taste for the past: now use the skills of craftsmen in Europe and India to create jewels that often use old and precious stones, or forgotten materials. The result is, for example, jade jewels of unusual shades, chalcedony in old fashion colors, opals, but also classic pieces in white gold and diamonds. Nothing that is in the latest fleeting fashion, therefore, but precisely for this absolutely fashionable that lasts. A jewelry as it was once done, starting from the material and focusing on forms that have made goldsmiths great in the past. For those who love to have the flavor of centuries on them. Margherita Donato

















