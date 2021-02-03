alta gioielleria, ANELLI, vetrina — February 3, 2021 at 5:00 am

Manalys, fantasy in power




Animalier jewelry, but not only: in Brussels the Maison Manalys offers a choice of first quality ♦ ︎

She was born in 2009, but in a city that is not under the spotlight of high jewelry lovers: Brussels. It is in the capital of Belgium that you can see Manalys’s jewelry, a Maison founded by the jeweler Moïse Mann.
Designer, fond of precious stones, who travels around the world twice a year, especially in Sri Lanka, Mann wants to offer jewelry that can stand on par with those of the big brands. The more than 20 years of experience in the sector, both in production and in creation, are served him to reach a high level of the pieces he proposes.

For example, in animalier style jewels, which combine technical ability with design innovation.

Anello Arès in oro bianco, diamanti colorati e bianchi
As in the aries ring, with a perfect pavé of diamonds, immediately bought by a collector. Or in the scorpion-shaped brooch with two intense yellow diamonds, which fights with a spider with a body formed by a large Australian pearl. But even jewels with a more traditional look often offer a glorious combination of premium stones with a design that is often imaginative. Alessia Mongrando

Anello Zip con pietra di luna, zaffiri, diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti, perle australiane
Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti, acquamarina
Orecchini con calcedonio, diamanti e smeraldi
Granchio con perla e zaffiri rosa e gialli
Collana con zaffiro giallo e diamanti
Bracciale in oro bianco con diamanti rosa, bianchi e gialli
