Hearts and words for Stroili











Do you prefer the jewel with a message or without? In case, for Valentine’s Day the Italian brand Stroili offers the choice between two options: the Lady Message collection and the Lady Sweet collection. The Lady Message collection is made of steel and, as the name indicates, focuses on words to express feelings, with phrases such as “365 days of love” and “My Heart, your hearth” chiseled in metal. The collection includes bracelets, rigid rings and earrings in two-tone, rhodium and rosé steel. The bijoux of the Lady Message collection are on sale at a price starting from 29.90 euros.



The Lady Sweet collection, also in silver and pink steel, adds details of rhinestones and red enamel on necklaces with pendants, hoop and lobe earrings, bracelets. In this case, the only word is Love. The jewels of the Lady Sweet collection by Stroili are also on sale at a price starting from 29.90 euros.





















