Ciondolo in oro con diamanti, spinello rosa e viola, tormalina magenta

Magenta jewels, the color of 2023

Like every December, Pantone, the American company specializing in the color business, announces (its) shade of the year. For 2023 Pantone has announced its choice, called Viva Magenta! The description is: “A new animated red hue that revels in pure unapologetic joy, encouraging experimentation and self-expression without restraint.” If you want to know how Pantone chooses the color of the year, we explained it here. Even if the choice of color has no real explanation, in fact the shade of the year is often a reason for choice for the world of fashion and even jewelry.

Orecchino in oro 14 carati e tormalina intagliata
Orecchino in oro 14 carati e tormalina magenta intagliata

For example, for magenta, jewels in this shade can be different: from rubellites with a dark pink note, to tourmalines, or spinel, while for ruby ​​it is more difficult to identify a red shade with a blue note background. However, there are magenta colored agates, as well as quartz, beryl and a variety of the stone called tiger’s eye, which is a variety of quartz.
Bracciale con perline di agata rossa
Bracciale con perline di agata di Merci Maman

Anello in titanio con rubellite e diamanti
Anello in titanio con rubellite e diamanti di Filippo G&G
Anello Holika in oro bianco, con rubellite al centro, crisoberillo, tormalina
Cartier, anello Holika in oro bianco, con rubellite al centro, crisoberillo, tormalina
Anello in oro 24 carati con quarzo e zaffiro
Anello in oro 24 carati con quarzo e zaffiro

Anello in oro 14 carati con tormalina rosa e diamanti
Anello in oro 14 carati con tormalina e diamanti

Ciondolo in oro con diamanti, spinello rosa e viola, tormalina magenta
Ciondolo in oro con diamanti, spinello rosa e viola, tormalina magenta by Campbellian







