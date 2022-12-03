









Like every December, Pantone, the American company specializing in the color business, announces (its) shade of the year. For 2023 Pantone has announced its choice, called Viva Magenta! The description is: “A new animated red hue that revels in pure unapologetic joy, encouraging experimentation and self-expression without restraint.” If you want to know how Pantone chooses the color of the year, we explained it here. Even if the choice of color has no real explanation, in fact the shade of the year is often a reason for choice for the world of fashion and even jewelry.



For example, for magenta, jewels in this shade can be different: from rubellites with a dark pink note, to tourmalines, or spinel, while for ruby ​​it is more difficult to identify a red shade with a blue note background. However, there are magenta colored agates, as well as quartz, beryl and a variety of the stone called tiger’s eye, which is a variety of quartz.