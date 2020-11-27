Jewels for tech (and not only) by Bijules











The designer and former DJ in New York, Jules Kim, who founded the Bijules brand: a jewelry outside the conventions ♦

On the pages of gioiellis.com often we tell the stories of new designers. There is a story, for example, which is replicable for a large number of new jewelers. It thus plays: from childhood wanted to make the jewelry designer. Then, he/she has attended the Central Saint Martins or something of similar, finally after a degree from Gia gave birth to their brand. In a nutshell, the curriculum that is expected of those who create jewelry on the international stage. But there are exceptions.



Jules Kim is one of these «black sheep», that is innovative, of the jewelry. Until about ten years ago she made the promoter and DJ in New York nightclubs. She had her fun until, by a hard choice, decided that the world of jewelry was the most asleep all ( “it’s boring”, she said) and she, accustomed to the night watches, he could give a jolt. The result is Bijoules, a brand that plays on the name of the founder and the word bijoux. She has had her reason: you can not say that Jules Kim jewels are conventional. Lavinia Andorno















