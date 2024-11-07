The piano nobile is a traditional and typical element of European noble urban palaces from the early Renaissance to around the 19th century. As the name suggests, it was the first floor, where the noble owners of the building lived. Now on the piano nobile of Palazzo Gavazzi, in via Montenapoleone, in Milan, are housed the equally noble, for the quality of the workmanship, jewels of Buccellati. The space is the extension of the shop divided into two areas of jewelry and silverware that is located on the lower floor and overlooks the street. Buccellati, and not far away Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, the new entry Vhernier and right on the corner with via Pietro Verri Piaget: from via Montenapoleone to via Richemont (the group that owns the brands) is a moment.

After more than a hundred years of history since its foundation in 1919 by Mario Buccellati and after its recent successes in international markets, we thought it was time to celebrate this prestigious Italian brand in its hometown by creating a unique, historic and prestigious space, in the heart of one of the most important streets in the world for luxury products.

Gianluca Brozzetti Executive Vice President Buccellati

The new, large and prestigious Buccellati space represents another stage in the evolution of the Maison which, after the growth of recent years in international markets, is dedicating a significant investment to its hometown, where Mario Buccellati founded the company in 1919: the shop was located in Piazza Scala, not far away. Palazzo Gavazzi, now owned by the Balossi Restelli family, was built between 1838 and 1839 based on a design by architect Luigi Chierichetti, in neoclassical style, with a smooth ashlar façade and a large balcony. Inside, it features period frescoes, with mosaic floors in small-sized tesserae. Among other things, between 1840 and 1848, Palazzo Gavazzi was the home of Carlo Cattaneo, son of the Milanese goldsmith Melchiorre, a figure linked to the history of the Risorgimento for the Unification of Italy.

The restoration of the Piano Nobile, which is accessed via a majestic staircase, was curated by the well-known Parisian interior designer Chahan Minassian in collaboration with the Studio Quadrilatero of Milan. The result is a private, elegant and refined space, respecting the existing architectural signs and in harmony with the historical identity of the Buccellati brand. The characteristics of the building have been concentrated in the interior concept with a careful selection of materials, finishes and custom-made furnishings, illuminated by Murano glass chandeliers.

Tables, coffee tables and rugs are by Chahan Interiors Design. The organic and morphological forms of the furniture, typical of the Parisian designer of Armenian origin, are embellished with refined Italian fabrics by Bevilacqua, Fortuny and Rubelli. The historic vintage Buccellati display cases complete the layout, harmoniously integrated with new display cases designed by Chahan, characterized by a contemporary aesthetic that remains faithful to the distinctive codes of the brand. The palette, centered on gold, lunar silver, bronze and metallic accents, is reflected in the finishes and materials: iridescent silks, champagne-colored mirrors and wire mesh weaves evoke the Buccellati universe in a refined way.

The majestic Piano Nobile of the palace, with its extraordinary architectural features, original wooden decorations and mosaic floors, was a real discovery. My goal was to coordinate and juxtapose these elements with the Buccellati identity, ensuring that the space felt as if it had always existed. Buccellati is synonymous with luxury and history, and I wanted to present this heritage in a fresh and contemporary way, making customers and the public feel at home.

Chahan Minassian



The space is reserved for Buccellati customers who want to experience high-end shopping in a private way. The windows display the Maison’s jewels and silverware in continuity with what is presented in the two stores on the ground floor, but also a wide selection of the vintage collection, partly purchasable and partly belonging to the Buccellati historical archive. One room hosts a small atelier with two artisans who work and demonstrate the Buccellati engraving technique, which characterizes all the Maison’s jewels.