LeBebé 2021 starts with 15 new products











The brothers Paolo, Fabrizio and Mariana Verde, owners of Lucebianca and the third generation of a historic Neapolitan family that started the business in 1948, have recently refocused the leBebé jewelry brand, born in 2007 and originally aimed at new mothers. The pendants in the stylized shape of a boy or a girl then became the icon of the jewelry brand, which has expanded its clientele. Thus 2021 opens with a new catalog and 15 new jewels from the I Classici and I Pavé collections. Furthermore, leBebé has foreseen a new graphic layout and a reorganization of the different collections.



The Diamantini of the I Classici collection. The iconic baby and boy silhouettes, declined in the two traditional yellow and white gold versions, become more precious and romantic thanks to the heart in white gold and diamond pavé, which embellishes the four new proposals.



The Classics: new bracelet and necklaces. It is the minimal design that characterizes necklaces and bracelets from the I Classici collection. Clean lines and a practical heart-shaped carabiner embellished with a star-set diamond. The yellow gold bracelet with rectangular hollow link chain can be worn alone or enriched with shapes and charms. The necklaces are available in yellow, white and pink gold. They are composed of two chains of different shapes: one more round, the other rectangular with rounded corners.



I Pavé Micro. The collection is enriched by the new I Pavé Micro line: pendants in white gold in the shapes of heart, child shape and child shape, covered with pavé diamonds. Thanks to their rotating counter-link, the pendants can also be worn as earrings on the leBebé headbands.



Mono earrings from the I Pavé collection. The heart, the child shape and the child shape become, thanks to the revolving counter-mesh, removable pendants. White gold is combined with diamond pavé and each pendant is inserted in a white gold and diamond circle, which ensures brightness. The earring is also available in the headband only version.













