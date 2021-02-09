Wild nature in De Beers high jewelery











The charm of diamonds … Does it need to be described? You need remember it? To embroider on it? No, but it is nice that a stone so loved for hundreds of centuries is transformed into small masterpieces if it happens in the right hands and minds. For Céline Assimon, new CEO of De Beers, diamonds are the usual business. Which, at times, can become special. As in the case of the new large collection of high jewelry Reflections of Nature, divided into 39 pieces and five lines: Okavango Grace, Motlatse Marvel, Namib Wonder, Landers Radiance and Ellesmere Treasure. The subject is nature or, more properly, African nature, the land from which De Beers extracts diamonds. The wild lands of Botswana and Namibia thus become evocative jewels, made with all shades of fancy diamonds: yellow, brown, green, pink.



An example above all: the Motlatse Marvel bracelet, made up of 158 diamonds for a total of 26.98 carats, which recalls the scorching sun of Africa and the subtropical environment of the South African Motlatse Canyon. Or the Namib Wonder set, inspired by the dunes of the Namibian desert, with jewels that use diamonds with yellow and white shades. Or the ring from the Okavango line, with green and pink diamonds, which seem to have been extracted from the lands of the African river delta. A collection that adds rare gems with suggestions of distant lands and still unknown to most of the world. And for this even more fascinating.















