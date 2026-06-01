Ricardo Basta, anelli
Ricardo Basta, anelli

Ricardo Basta, fantasy of the King of Platinum

Ricardo Basta is an Argentine American jewelry designer based in Southern California who uses only ethically mined gemstones and diamonds.

Look at what is capable of doing Ricardo Basta. The pieces of highly engineered gemological which is offering are very expensive, much (almost they needs five zero). But these are small masterpieces that hardly able to find on the market. Basta is an Argentine born and raised in Buenos Aires, but at age 19 he moved to the United States.

Orecchini con 50 carati di zaffiro viola, foglie in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti rossi e bianchi
50-carat purple sapphire earrings, 18-karat yellow gold leaves, red and white diamonds

Now her boutique in Santa Monica, California, is a kind of Mecca for lovers of fine jewelry. His ability to work was reached also thanks to the work as an apprentice, where he learned to restore jewelry Victorian, Edwardian and Art Deco. In short, only those who know the past can create the future. Enough, in fact, it has become known for its technical innovations: many of its jewels have some moving parts. In addition, it is a master in the working (difficult) of platinum. About use of this metal, durable but complicated to use, was a pioneer. His career continued triumphantly, so that Ricardo Basta was involved in many exhibitions devoted to his work. Look at these pictures and you’ll understand why.

Anello con zircone naturale e diamanti
Natural zirconia and diamond ring
Spilla in palladio a forma di zebra con diamanti bianchi e neri, tsavoriti, smeraldi, rubini. Vincitrice di uno Spectrum Awards
Zebra-shaped palladium brooch with black and white diamonds, tsavorites, emeralds, and rubies. Winner of a Spectrum Award
Bracciale Rainbow con elementi rotanti: diamanti, rubini, zaffiri blu e rosa, tsavorite
Rainbow bracelet with rotating elements: diamonds, rubies, blue and pink sapphires, and tsavorite
Collana interamente composta con oltre 35 carati di diamanti colorati
Necklace entirely composed of over 35 carats of colored diamonds
Anello con hessonite cabochon e diamanti neri
Ring with cabochon hessonite and black diamonds
Spilla Panda con diamanti bianchi e neri, giada su platino
Panda brooch with black and white diamonds, jade on platinum

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