Zydo, bracciale pezzo unico con zaffiri intense vivid per 132,24 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Zydo, bracciale pezzo unico con zaffiri intense vivid per 132,24 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Zydo’s new colors

Fine jewelry by Zydo, featuring diamonds and boundless colored gemstones.

Zydo was founded in 1972 in Valenza by David Zybert and is currently managed by the founder’s sons, Jack Zybert, sales director, and Roberto Zybert, production manager, while Eli Zybert, in the United States, handles the American and Latin American markets. Zydo is one of the few Italian high jewelry brands that collects 100% of its production in the city of Gold of Valenza, guaranteeing the best quality in the typical and exclusive manufacturing of its master goldsmiths.

Anello con zaffiro non riscaldato di 27,45 carati e diamanti per 10,49 carati
Ring with unheated sapphire of 27.45 carats and diamonds of 10.49 carats. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The Maison has long focused on diamond jewelry, but has then opened its doors to large colored precious stones. As evidenced by the ring with a rare unheated sapphire with a remarkable weight of 27.45 carats, surrounded by a cluster of top quality diamonds (all certified). Or the brooch with a huge aquamarine of over 46 carats, accompanied by diamonds. Certainly, beyond a wearable adornment, these pieces are an investment. Zydo is based in Milan and New York.

Choker snodato con diamanti a cuore e a gocce. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Jointed choker with heart-shaped and teardrop-shaped diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana con diamante taglio cuore di 7,10 carati e diamanti per 22 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace with a 7.10-carat heart-cut diamond and 22-carat diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Zydo, spilla con acquamarina di 46,56 carati e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Zydo brooch with a 46.56-carat aquamarine and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con tanzanite di 7,32 carati e tormalina rosa di 4,59 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with tanzanite of 7.32 carats and pink tourmaline of 4.59 carats. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con tormalina paraiba del Mozambico taglio ovale di 7,8 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with oval cut paraiba tourmaline of Mozambique of 7.8 carats. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Zydo, collier di diamanti
Zydo, diamond necklace

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