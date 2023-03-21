Carrozza incantata con dettagli in oro e diamante creato in laboratorio
For those who have sometimes felt like Cinderella, unjustly kept on the sidelines, but also for those who simply love the fairy tale character, who promises revenge on injustices, Pandora offers new charms. Also in this case the pendants are produced under license, the result of the agreement between the Danish giant and the Californian cinema giant. The subject is, in fact, the fairy tale of Cinderella, which helps to commemorate the group’s one hundred years: the birthday is set for October 16, 2023. In this series, the Cinderella cartoon is remembered with a pumpkin and a magical carriage.

But not only that, there is also Minnie wearing gold shoes. She is not part of the fairy tale, but of the Diney world yes. But the novelty also consists in the fact that each charm is made with a diamond created in the laboratory. The use of synthetic stones, which have the same chemical composition as natural ones, is one of Pandora’s most recent innovations. The Enchanted Carriage, for example, is in silver, hand-finished and characterized by a swirl motif with openwork workmanship. It is offered in a limited edition. The stem and the door are in 14-karat gold, the window is decorated with a diamond created in the laboratory. The inscription Disney 100 is engraved on the back of the carriage. Price: 169 euros.
