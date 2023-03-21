La Marquise, collana con rubini, perle, madreperla, diamanti, smalto. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The Journey of La Marquise Diamonds and Watches

Dubai is not only a city of skyscrapers for the super rich, but also an increasingly important center for jewelry. A sector fair is organized in the city of the Emirates and several leading Maisons are based. One of these is La Marquise Diamonds and Watches, led by CEO Nishith Shah. Indian from Mumbai, before founding the jewelry brand in the late 1980s, Nishith Shah learned the art of diamond cutting. Today La Marquise has conquered an international clientele, with jewels destined not only for women of Arab countries, but also for Western ones. It is present in 14 outlets in the UAE, including the recently opened flagship boutique at the Dubai Mall.

Orecchini in oro 18 carati, diamanti e zaffiri
The style is eclectic, with art deco influences, but also classic jewelery in white or pink gold and diamonds, sometimes with a very modern design, other times very traditional. But Maison uses certified natural diamonds together with colored ceramic elements, as for the Paper Boat collection, inspired by sailboats and at the same time by small ships created with a sheet of paper.
Orecchini della collezione Paper Boat, in oro, ceramica, diamanti
Anello della collezione Paper Boat, in oro, ceramica, diamanti
Anello in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti, smeraldo
Orecchini in oro rosa 18 carati, diamanti, rubini
Anello Floral in oro rosa 128 carati e diamanti
