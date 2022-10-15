Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Bracciale in argento con cubic zirconia bianchi e zzurri

Kulto 925 tennis bracelets, with volée

in vetrina




Anyone who plays tennis knows that a match is made up of many different shots, which are also the expression of the player’s inspiration. Tennis bracelets may also be subject to some small variations, which testifies to the inventiveness in a model that is usually quite static. An example are the bracelets of Kulto 925, a brand of the Diffusione Orologi group (which also distributes OpsObjects bijoux). As it is easy to guess from the name of the brand itself, these are jewels in silver, in the natural color, or with yellow gold rhodium plating, with the classic soft shape of tennis bracelets.

Bracciale Kulto 925
Bracciale Kulto 925

The variant, in this case, concerns the stones used, white or colored cubic zirconia. Unlike the classic tennis bracelet, in fact, in this case the stones are cut in baguettes, that is, with a rectangular area. The bracelets offered at a price of 89 euros use stones of the same color, or alternating different shades (blue or green). This is also a variation of the game, as if it were a volée.

Bracciale tennis in argento e cubic zirconia
Bracciale tennis in argento e cubic zirconia
Bracciale in argento rodiato oro giallo con cubic zirconia
Bracciale in argento rodiato oro giallo con cubic zirconia

Bracciale in argento con cubic zirconia bianchi e zzurri
Bracciale in argento con cubic zirconia bianchi e zzurri







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Go to Top