









Anyone who plays tennis knows that a match is made up of many different shots, which are also the expression of the player’s inspiration. Tennis bracelets may also be subject to some small variations, which testifies to the inventiveness in a model that is usually quite static. An example are the bracelets of Kulto 925, a brand of the Diffusione Orologi group (which also distributes OpsObjects bijoux). As it is easy to guess from the name of the brand itself, these are jewels in silver, in the natural color, or with yellow gold rhodium plating, with the classic soft shape of tennis bracelets.



The variant, in this case, concerns the stones used, white or colored cubic zirconia. Unlike the classic tennis bracelet, in fact, in this case the stones are cut in baguettes, that is, with a rectangular area. The bracelets offered at a price of 89 euros use stones of the same color, or alternating different shades (blue or green). This is also a variation of the game, as if it were a volée.