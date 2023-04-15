The typical curls of Neapolitan Baroque architecture are the source of inspiration for Ensign: a sign, standard, flag and adopted for the Kulto 925 signed collection, which focuses on soft lines and semi-spherical volumes. The jewels are in 925 silver with a yellow gold finish and include necklaces, earrings and bracelets. The necklaces have a single pendant (69 euros) or double pendant (85 euros) and match the stud earrings (45 euros) or pendants, where two spheres are connected to each other by a thin chain (99 euros) and the bracelet (65 euros) .



The set is also presented in a variant in rhodium-plated silver and white or purple colored cubic zirconia and 925 silver with a rose gold finish, with slightly higher prices. Kulto 925 is a brand of the Diffusione Orologi group that offers silver jewelery to wear every day, even in the workplace.