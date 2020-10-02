More sustainability for Tiffany











While the battle with Lvmh, guilty of having evaded the marriage proposed a year ago, continues with the blows of lawyers, Tiffany & Co. looks ahead. The New York Maison has long identified the concept of sustainability as one of the guidelines to follow: a policy which, among other things, seems to meet the approval of its customers. Furthermore, the goals also reflect the heated debate (to put it mildly) about ethnic and gender equality within American society.

This is why Tiffany has just announced its 2025 Sustainability Goals. It is a program that outlines the company’s priorities in terms of sustainability for the coming years. Together with this strategic manifesto, the company has published its latest Sustainability Report, the tenth since 2011.



The 2025 Sustainability Goals, explains the Maison, are based on the results of a rigorous assessment of the social and environmental effects and opportunities associated with Tiffany’s business, developed in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Tiffany’s 2025 Sustainability Goals will serve as our north star and guide us on our sustainability journey over the coming years,” said Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Chairman & President, The Tiffany & Co. Foundation. “The bar for Sustainability leadership continues to rise, and we cannot rest on our laurels. It is critical for us to have a strong plan in place to guide our actions and show how we are continuing to work towards creating a positive impact on people and the planet.

Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Chief Sustainability Officer of Tiffany & Co

Here in summary, here are Tiffany’s main 2025 Sustainability Goals.



Products

Tiffany is committed to ensuring that every step in the journey of its products contributes to the well-being of people and the planet.

By 2025, achieve 100% traceability of individually registered diamonds, tracing back to the source mine or the supplier’s approved mines.

By 2021, obtain 100% traceability of all the gold, silver and platinum we use for our jewels, going back to the mine or to those involved in recycling.

By 2025, responsibly acquire all essential materials for products, product packaging and store interiors, following our Materials Guide.



People

Priority to diversity, inclusive environments and growth in order to have a positive effect on our employees, consumers and communities.

By 2025, to be the most inclusive luxury brand and to be recognized for this by consumers in the most important markets.

By 2025, the ethnic diversity of executives in the US will more closely reflect that of the US workforce.

By 2023, all executives and their superiors will have participated in leadership development initiatives.



Planet

Tiffany is committed to protecting the natural world with decisive action on climate change and the conservation of the planet.

By 2025, achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions and increase climate resilience.

Starting from 2021, all new constructions, extensions, renovations and interior fittings will have to obtain the Leed Silver certification or higher.

By 2025, eliminate single-use plastic packaging and materials that contain plastic.















