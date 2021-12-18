









The elements of Lego become bijoux and jewels in the unusual interpretation of the creative Emiko Oye in San Francisco ♦

Emiko Oye is a truly original San Francisco artist: she reinvented Lego bricks by turning them into bracelets and necklaces. Some of the pieces are considered works of art that reinterpret Cartier’s famous jewels, such as La Reine de Pèlerin, inspired by the Peregrina, a famous drop pearl mounted by the Parisian jeweler for Richard Burton who gave it to Elizabeth Taylor, or La ceremonia de la Mémoire , ceremonial collar commissioned in 1928 by the Indian Maharajah Sir Bhupindra Singh de Patiala. Definitely less demanding are the bracelets, earrings in various sizes and the pendants that can be purchased on its website.



The bijoux are cheap, also because they are made of plastic, but on the other hand they are fun to wear. For those who love a cheerful, informal and unconventional outfit, or for those with nostalgia for childhood, they can be a solution. A series of necklaces and bracelets with the dominant colors red and green also winks at the winter holiday period.