









Jewelery auction at Il Ponte Casa d’Aste, Milan (May 26-27). The catalog presents a selection of fine jewelery, including a 16.44-carat pear-cut diamond, unique in terms of purity and color estimated at 700,000. -1,200,000 euros mounted on a ring and accompanied by other baguette-cut diamonds. Among the lots on sale there are also diamonds enhanced by meticulous settings, as in the white gold brooch with two round brilliant-cut diamonds, respectively of 10.87 and 10.95 carats (with estimate 90,000 – 140,000 euros).



Among the most interesting gems, a 4.98 carat Burmese ruby ​​mounted on a ring and accompanied by six brilliant-cut diamonds (estimate 60,000 – 90,000 euros) and five graduated sapphires for a total of 17.30 carats, inserted in an elegant Liberty bracelet. Winds. In the section dedicated to the art of goldsmithing between the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, there are also jewels such as the necklace that belonged to a noble Piedmontese family with an explicit homage to the Royal House of Savoy, a compact signed by the Trieste master Giovanni Janesich, and pieces from other Maison such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Sterlé, Boucheron, Tiffany & Co, Buccellati and Nardi.The exhibition is open to the public on 20, 21, 22 May 2022 (10/13 – 14/18).