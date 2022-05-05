asta, news — May 5, 2022 at 4:00 am

Jewelery auction at Il Ponte Casa d’Aste, Milan (May 26-27). The catalog presents a selection of fine jewelery, including a 16.44-carat pear-cut diamond, unique in terms of purity and color estimated at 700,000. -1,200,000 euros mounted on a ring and accompanied by other baguette-cut diamonds. Among the lots on sale there are also diamonds enhanced by meticulous settings, as in the white gold brooch with two round brilliant-cut diamonds, respectively of 10.87 and 10.95 carats (with estimate 90,000 – 140,000 euros).

Anello con diamante con taglio a goccia da 16,44 carati
Among the most interesting gems, a 4.98 carat Burmese ruby ​​mounted on a ring and accompanied by six brilliant-cut diamonds (estimate 60,000 – 90,000 euros) and five graduated sapphires for a total of 17.30 carats, inserted in an elegant Liberty bracelet. Winds. In the section dedicated to the art of goldsmithing between the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, there are also jewels such as the necklace that belonged to a noble Piedmontese family with an explicit homage to the Royal House of Savoy, a compact signed by the Trieste master Giovanni Janesich, and pieces from other Maison such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Sterlé, Boucheron, Tiffany & Co, Buccellati and Nardi.
The exhibition is open to the public on 20, 21, 22 May 2022 (10/13 – 14/18).
Anello con rubino birmano da 4,98 carati e diamanti
Anello in platino e diamanti con smeraldo ottagonale di 5,20 carati
Bracciale anni Venti con diamanti e zaffiri
Collier in platino con diamanti rotondi, baguette e carré per 32 carati
Collana con perle di corallo a rivière
Demi parure in oro giallo cesellato, mezze perle e smalto blu in riserve foliate composta da collier, spilla pendente e orecchini pendenti, gli elementi ovali rifiniti con nodi Savoia e tasselli
Giovanni Janesich, portacipria in oro giallo, coperchio e fondello in avorio, i lati in lapislazzuli, rifinito in platino e diamanti
Spilla di Boucheron a forma di rosa, in oro bianco e giallo con diamanti
Spilla in oro giallo e diamanti di Van Cleef & Arpels
Spilla in oro bianco con diamanti di 10,87 e 10,95 carati
