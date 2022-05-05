









Elena Rosso, designer of the Nina tra le Nuvole brand, is a graphic designer who works in the advertising field. But her passion for bijoux led her, in 2012, to design her bijoux collections. Since then she has never stopped: she designs and creates rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings in her Turin studio. The pieces are handcrafted: they are all handmade and with a great variety of styles, as you can see from the images we publish, which summarize the different creative lines. The materials used are resins, aluminum, brass, crystals, galvanized bronze and Swarovski rhinestones. Bronze or brass are worked and galvanized with different precious metals, such as yellow gold, pink gold, silver and ruthenium.



In this way the bijoux rise a step above the simple jewelry. In addition to Turin, Nina tra le Nuvole’s “nijoux” can be found in various stores around Italy. Nina, that is Elena, is keen to emphasize that all products are nickel-free, allergies averted for sensitive skin. The prices of the jewels you see in the images are very accessible: they do not exceed a few tens of euros.