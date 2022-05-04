Diffusione Orologi, an Italian group that counts within its portfolio the proprietary brands Opsobjects, Kulto 925 jewelry and Iamthewatch, in addition to the distribution of the brands of Pdpaola and Daniel Wellington, closed the year 2021 positively with an increase in turnover 26%. In addition, the first quarter of 2022 registered another + 12%. Daniel Wellington watches are also distributed in Spain (175 outlets), Portugal (35 outlets) and the Netherlands (40 outlets). Next steps: Austria, Germany and Switzerland. In e-commerce, the general increase in sales was 35%.
We are really proud of the results obtained and of our work which, in a period of profound uncertainty like the one we are experiencing, goes against the tide and enjoys important and satisfying growth. Today our goal is to continue in this direction, working to preserve the position of the Opsobjects brand on the jewelery and watch market, proceed with the distribution abroad of the Daniel Wellington brand that projects our company on an international level, and follow the development of PdPaola jewels with great ambition.
Mario Giglio, CEO of Diffusione Orologi