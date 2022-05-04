









Diffusione Orologi, an Italian group that counts within its portfolio the proprietary brands Opsobjects, Kulto 925 jewelry and Iamthewatch, in addition to the distribution of the brands of Pdpaola and Daniel Wellington, closed the year 2021 positively with an increase in turnover 26%. In addition, the first quarter of 2022 registered another + 12%. Daniel Wellington watches are also distributed in Spain (175 outlets), Portugal (35 outlets) and the Netherlands (40 outlets). Next steps: Austria, Germany and Switzerland. In e-commerce, the general increase in sales was 35%.

