Christmas has already arrived with Pandora. The Danish jewelry brand offers a series of jewels accompanied by the claim Loves, unboxed. It is a revisitation of the great classics of Pandora jewellery, with pieces from the Moments collection which features a large use of white cubic zirconia pavé on silver, or in a 14 carat yellow or rose gold plated version. Like the Crescent Moon and Stars necklace or earrings. This is not a new collection, but a selection of jewels that Pandora is highlighting in view of the festive period.



In addition to the brand’s classics, among the jewels dedicated to the winter festive period there are also pendants and elements directly linked to Christmas, such as the sleigh charms, Santa Klaus, decorated tree, stars, snowman, snow-covered house. All symbols of the most celebrated season of the year. They are always made of silver, with the addition of cubic zirconia and in some cases with red enamel touches, the classic Christmas colour.