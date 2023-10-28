Ciondolo placcato oro giallo con fiocchi di neve
Ciondolo placcato oro giallo con fiocchi di neve

Christmas has already arrived with Pandora. The Danish jewelry brand offers a series of jewels accompanied by the claim Loves, unboxed. It is a revisitation of the great classics of Pandora jewellery, with pieces from the Moments collection which features a large use of white cubic zirconia pavé on silver, or in a 14 carat yellow or rose gold plated version. Like the Crescent Moon and Stars necklace or earrings. This is not a new collection, but a selection of jewels that Pandora is highlighting in view of the festive period.

Bracciale con maglia geometrica in argento e ciondolo albero di Natale
Bracelet with geometric link in silver and Christmas tree pendant

In addition to the brand’s classics, among the jewels dedicated to the winter festive period there are also pendants and elements directly linked to Christmas, such as the sleigh charms, Santa Klaus, decorated tree, stars, snowman, snow-covered house. All symbols of the most celebrated season of the year. They are always made of silver, with the addition of cubic zirconia and in some cases with red enamel touches, the classic Christmas colour.

Bracciale placcato oro rosa con ciondolo Babbo Natale
Rose gold plated bracelet with Santa Claus charm
Bracciale in argento con elemento casetta innevata
Silver bracelet with snowy house element
Bracciale in argento con elemento omino di neve
Silver bracelet with snowman element
Bracciale in argento con elemento slitta
Silver bracelet with sled element
Bracciale in argento con elemento stella
Silver bracelet with star element

