Aysa is quite a fashionable name these years. It is a variation of Aisha, one of the most widespread female names in Arab countries, also because it was the name of the third and youngest wife of the prophet Muhammad. But, curiously, the same word in Hebrew means healer or doctor, while in Japanese it means morning. In any case, now Aysa has an extra meaning, because it is the name of the new collection by Spinelli Kilcollin, a jewelry brand based in Los Angeles, where the pieces are made, but also with shops in New York and London.



The jewels of the Aysa line are made of 18 karat yellow gold or together with white or pink gold. Earrings, necklace and tennis bracelet, also use natural white diamonds. The necklace, for example, is made of 18k yellow, white and rose gold or just solid 18k yellow gold. A safety clasp holds three additional white diamonds for a seamless design, encouraging this piece of jewelry to be worn with confidence.