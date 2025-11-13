Two sales of prestigious jewelry and collectible watches from Il Ponte Auction House.

Jewelry and large collectible watches are featured in two sales organized by Il Ponte Auction House. The jewelry auction will take place on November 27-28, 2025, while the collectible watches will be held on December 2. A jewelry and watch exhibition will take place on November 21, 22, and 23 at Palazzo Crivelli on Via Pontaccio, Milan.

The jewelry catalog focuses on the world of Bulgari. Il Ponte presents a new collection that spans the various phases of the Roman fashion house’s creative evolution, culminating in the vision of Marina B, who broke away from the family to found her own brand in the 1970s. Among the top lots are creations that combine design and originality. Such as the long yellow gold groumette link necklace with cabochon sapphires totaling over 70 carats (lot 594, estimate €80,000–€100,000) and the rare yellow gold demi-parure with rubies and diamonds on clear quartz elements (lot 606, €60,000–€90,000). A synthesis of naturalistic inspiration and decorative taste is the flower vase brooch with a large cabochon sapphire (lot 605, €18,000–€28,000), along with the platinum earrings with drop-shaped pearls and diamonds (lot 602, €16,000–€22,000). A season of artistic collaborations is evidenced by the white gold butterfly brooch with diamonds, turquoise, and lapis lazuli, created with Georges Lenfant (lot 568, 10,000 – 15,000), and the yellow gold and tortoiseshell evening clutch crafted by Illario (lot 544, 5,500 – 7,500).

MarinaB’s style is distinguished by creations featuring unusual stone cuts and a highly innovative design. One example is the rigid Onde choker, in yellow gold with diamonds, sapphires, and cabochon emeralds (lot 613, 20,000 – 28,000): an iconic piece from a designer who has established herself with a unique language and style in a world historically dominated by male figures.

In addition to Bulgari jewels, the auction features Italian jewelry pieces by Pomellato, Cusi, Sabbadini, Pederzani, Musy, Repossi, Vhernier, Illario, Chantecler, Damiani, Frascarolo, and Crivelli. Mario Buccellati features pendant earrings embellished with diamonds and cut emeralds (lot 599, 15,000–22,000). Jewels from major houses such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Chaumet, Mauboussin, Tiffany, Fabergé, Harry Winston, and François Tavernier are also on offer. Cartier offers a platinum band bracelet with cabochon and baguette sapphires totaling approximately 60 carats and diamonds (lot 593, 9,000–14,000) and a pair of platinum and white gold clips with diamonds and turquoises (lot 607, 16,000–27,000).

A standout among antique jewelry is the French demi-parure embellished with refined micromosaics depicting flowers, birds, butterflies, and views of the Roman Forum. The ensemble consists of a tiara, a necklace, and drop earrings (lot 600, 15,000–22,000). Between art and jewelry, but with a more avant-garde perspective, the section dedicated to artist jewelry features a pair of pendant earrings by Salvador Dalí, Persistence of Sound, (lot 622, 16,000 – 24,000): the language of surrealism becomes form.