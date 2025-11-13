A hundred collectible watches on sale on December 2nd at Il Ponte Casa d’Aste.

In addition to the jewelry auction on November 27-28th, Il Ponte Casa d’Aste is offering a large auction of collectible watches on December 2nd (Palazzo Crivelli, Via Pontaccio 12, Milan). The sale features a collection of around one hundred pieces, including numerous rarities and previously unseen pieces.

Among the top lots is the Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5712/1 (lot 1102, €60,000-80,000), one of the world’s most famous luxury sports watches, designed by Gérald Genta and launched in 1976. It was the first steel luxury watch accepted into haute horlogerie, featuring a beveled case and a bezel with lateral lugs.

For those seeking something special, the catalog offers a rare combination of three Patek Philippe Calatrava models, a model that has become a symbol of minimalist elegance and was conceived according to the aesthetic principles of the Bauhaus: form follows function. The Ref. 5107J-001 (lot 110, 10,000-15,000) in yellow gold stands out for its 37 mm case, curved lugs, and screw-down crown with protective shoulders, offering a perfect balance between classic elegance and modernity. The Ref. 3591 (lot 1100, 4,000-8,000) from the 1970s features the double Patek Philippe and Hausmann & Co. signature: a detail that certifies its historical provenance, with a yellow gold case and blue dial enhancing its sophistication. Finally, the Ref. 1513 (lot 1099, €2,800-4,600), dating back to the 1940s, pairs a rose gold case with a salmon-colored dial in matching tones, making it a unique piece for those seeking a more refined vintage elegance.

Among the sports models, a milestone in underwater engineering: the Rolex Sea-Dweller Double Red Ref. 1665 (lot 1097, €10,000-15,000). A true cult collector’s item, produced in the late 1960s as an evolution of the Submariner, it was designed for professional deep-sea diving and stands out for its double red lettering on the dial and its innovative helium escape valve. The selection continues with numerous other prominent names in international watchmaking, but among the hard-to-find examples, IWC certainly stands out with the Da Vinci Perpetual Calendar IW3750 (lot 1077, €5,000-8,000), an extraordinary timepiece born of mechanical engineering designed by Kurt Klaus in the 1980s. Its perpetual calendar, programmed until 2499, modular architecture, and four-digit year display, make this model a perfect synthesis of design and cutting-edge precision.