









It was expected in mid-November but, for organizational reasons, the Summit of the Italian Jewelery scheduled in Arezzo is postponed to December 14th. The event organized by Italian Exhibition Group takes the place (symbolically) of Gold / Italy, an international workshop that connects the Made in Italy jewelery of selected manufacturing companies and international demand. But the limitations related to the pandemic led the organizers to postpone Gold / Italy to October 2022.



In its place, therefore, there will be the first Summit of Italian Jewelery, an institutional event by invitation, which will involve the leaders of the national jewelery and goldsmith sector. Organized by the Italian Exhibition Group in collaboration with the Municipality of Arezzo, it points out a press release from the trade fair company, the Arezzo-Siena Chamber of Commerce, Arezzo Fiere e Congressi, and with the participation of all relevant trade associations. The summit will offer concrete food for thought and opportunities for direct confrontation between all the representatives of the Italian Jewelery System, gathered in the Auditorium of Arezzo Fiere e Congressi, in the heart of the historic goldsmith district. On the agenda issues such as sustainability and branding, central challenges in creating value along the goldsmith supply chain and in competition on the global market.