









You have just turned five. Rome 1947 was born from a branch of Better Silver, a Vicenza-based company specializing in silver and bronze chains, as well as in manufacturing for third parties. And, after its debut, it continues to offer simple and casual style jewelry, made of silver or bronze, gold plated, with the addition of white or colored cubic zirconia, or freshwater pearls. In short, the bet of the founder, Paolo Bettinardi, was won and the brand is now distributed throughout Italy, as well as in the two single-brand stores in Florence and Rome. An almost obvious location given the name of the brand.



It is a name that comes from a photograph found in the Bettinardi family album: an image of grandparents on their honeymoon in the capital of Italy, two years after the end of the Second World War. A photograph that recalls the times of the Dolce Vita, but also of the desire to leave after the war interlude. And which, over half a century later, in turn pushed Better Silver to successfully target the retail market.

















