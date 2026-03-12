Anelli con diamanti by Jessica McCormack
The Jessica McCormack’s long journey: the world through new special jewels ♦

How do you say jewelery in New Zealand? You say: Jessica McCormack. The designer grew up in the green spaces of the country which is Europe’s antipodes, but among the treasures and curiosities of his father’s auction house. It’s been easy, so, to fall in love with jewels. The spring snaps after a past year in Sotheby’s jewelery department in London. In the British capital, which is also one of jewelry capital, Jessica has pick as partner the diamond collectors Michael Rosenfeld, and Rachel Slack, a business woman who is part of the Oppenheimer family, a name that is almost synonymous with precious stones. In addition to the passion for diamonds, the three have in common also love for beautiful things, in the way of the classic tradition that only London can inspire.

Bracciali in oro e diamanti
Gold and diamond bracelets

They are jewels with a classic shape, but not only. They make extensive use of diamonds, but not only. And they are often very expensive, but that’s not all. Of course, Jessica McCormack’s jewels are very elegant and high-end, but the designer also sees them well combined with a pair of jeans and a white T-shirt.

Collana di rubini con un diamante fancy pink blush di oltre 13 carati
Ruby necklace with a fancy pink blush diamond of over 13 carats
The Diamond & Sapphire Daisy Halo ring
The Diamond & Sapphire Daisy Halo ring
