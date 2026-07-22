Karina Choudhrie
Karina Choudhrie

Karina Choudhrie’s Pink

The London-based designer’s new Vitamin Pink collection took second place at the Couture Design Awards.

Karina Choudhrie is a London-based jeweler who took second place in the Best in Color Below $40,000 category at the Couture Design Awards. Her Indian origins, one of the world’s largest gold-consuming countries, fostered her connection to the jewelry world, but she grew up in Dubai and lived in the United States before moving to England. She studied at the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) in Carlsbad, California, and with Bob Barnes, former director of Van Cleef & Arpels, who guided Karina Choudhrie toward a rich style, yet without excess and with attention to detail.

Bracciale in oro rosa, diamanti e madreperla della collezione Vitamin Pink
Rose gold, diamond, and mother-of-pearl bracelet from the Vitamin Pink collection

The inspiration for her first collection, however, is the sea. The collection is called Under the Sea and reflects the designer’s love of water (she explained that she has been swimming in the sea since she was two years old). The collection will expand over the coming years: Karina Choudhrie paired red spinel with diamonds, multicolored spinels, and chrysocolla. The collection was followed by the Vitamin Pink line, which marked her entry into fine jewelry. The name alludes to pink, the brand’s favorite color, which, according to Karina Choudhrie, in its various shades, marks the different stages of a woman’s life.

Orecchini arrivati al secondo posto nella categoria Best in Color Below $40K ai Couture Design Awards
OEarrings that won second place in the Best in Color Below $40,000 category at the Couture Design Awards
Anello in oro bianco e diamanti della collezione Vitamin Pink
White gold and diamond ring from the Vitamin Pink collection
Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti
Rose gold and diamond earrings

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