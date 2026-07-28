Store in the Milan hinterland with the Mabina Gioielli and Kidult brands.

Mabina, a company that produces affordable jewelry under the Mabina Gioielli and Kidult brands, is opening a new store in the Fiordaliso Shopping Center in Rozzano (Milan), which attracts over 10 million visitors annually. The store operates under the Mabina Gioielli and Kidult brands. The opening represents a further expansion of the company’s distribution strategy and marks the company’s first entry into a shopping center with a directly operated store. The new store introduces, for the first time, a display concept developed internally by the company, destined to become the new benchmark for the evolution of the sales network.

The goal is to redefine the in-store experience through a layout that reduces the physical and relational distance between customer and sales consultant, encouraging a more natural, engaging, and personalized interaction. The furnishings, characterized by a contemporary and essential style, enhance the products and help create an elegant, welcoming environment consistent with the positioning of the Mabina Gioielli and Kidult brands. This investment represents the first step in a broader retail development plan that will support the company’s growth in the coming months. After Rozzano, Mabina plans a new opening at the Carosello Shopping Center in Carugate (Milan), as well as the implementation of approximately 40 renovated shop-in-shops at its retail channel partners throughout Italy.

The goal is to consolidate an increasingly integrated distribution model, combining the strength of the wholesale network with a direct retail presence and recognizable display formats, ensuring a consistent brand experience across all consumer touchpoints.